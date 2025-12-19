Serving Those that Served Before Us

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Kaiden Anderson-Saidler from the 128th Air Refueling Wing carries gift bags and knocks on the door of a veteran's room at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for current service members to connect with and honor veterans from previous generations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)