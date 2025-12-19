Serving Those that Served Before Us

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A spirit of service is on display as veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical

Center in Milwaukee, Wis., receive gift bags from volunteers on Dec. 22, 2025. Volunteers visited several different floors of the facility to personally thank veterans for their service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)