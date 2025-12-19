(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving Those that Served Before Us [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Serving Those that Served Before Us

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amelia Buell 

    128th Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, 128th communications superintendent from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his two sons, Jack, 14, and Henry, 10, before distributing gifts to veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025. The father-son trio worked as a team to bring holiday cheer and show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the resident veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9459297
    VIRIN: 251222-Z-FN082-1006
    Resolution: 4622x3466
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Those that Served Before Us [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amelia Buell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Serving Those that Served Before Us
    Serving Those that Served Before Us
    Serving Those that Served Before Us
    Serving Those that Served Before Us
    Serving Those that Served Before Us

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Serving Those that Served Before Us

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery