Serving Those that Served Before Us

Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, 128th communications superintendent from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his two sons, Jack, 14, and Henry, 10, before distributing gifts to veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025. The father-son trio worked as a team to bring holiday cheer and show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the resident veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)