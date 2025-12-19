Serving Those that Served Before Us

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Airmen from the 128th Air Refueling Wing brought Christmas gift bags and holiday cheer to veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 22, 2025.

The event began with an assembly line of volunteers filling gift bags with items like handmade Christmas cards, crossword puzzles, back scratchers, and handheld mini fans.

While the event has become an annual tradition for the wing, it was the first time Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, 128th communications superintendent, participated, who said the event has special significance.

"It's on these occasions that you truly see how important it is for a fellow service member to visit, spend some quality time, and learn about their personal story and service," Lawrence said. "Many of these veterans don't receive a lot of visitors, so having people connect with them is genuinely appreciated, particularly during the holiday season."

For Lawrence, the act of volunteering is a way to reciprocate the support he has received throughout his own career. "The military has been a significant part of my life and has given me so much; it’s important to find ways to give back and offer support to fellow veterans while they receive care at the VA Hospital," he said.

This year, Lawrence shared the experience with his two sons, Jack, 14, and Henry, 10, to teach them an important lesson about military service.

"They see so many of the benefits that come with military service, but it is equally important that they see the sacrifices other veterans have made," Lawrence said. "As we visited with the veterans in the Spinal Injury Center, it was clear that the veterans were even more appreciative of the boys being there to assist, visit and distribute gifts."

After the gifts were assembled, the Airmen, accompanied by Santa Claus, went throughout the hospital to distribute them and visit with the veterans.