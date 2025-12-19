Volunteers from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, pose for a
group photo before distributing gifts to veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical
Center in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025. The Airmen worked as a team to bring holiday cheer and show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the resident veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9459301
|VIRIN:
|251222-Z-FN082-1007
|Resolution:
|7406x3703
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving Those that Served Before Us [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amelia Buell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Serving Those that Served Before Us
No keywords found.