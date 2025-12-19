Serving Those that Served Before Us

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, pose for a

group photo before distributing gifts to veterans at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical

Center in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025. The Airmen worked as a team to bring holiday cheer and show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the resident veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Amelia Buell) (This photo has been exposure and color corrected to enhance detail)