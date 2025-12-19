74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron prepares to receive fuel during a night mission from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The A-10 can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)