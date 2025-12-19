74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron prepares to receive fuel during a night mission from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The A-10 can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9458663
|VIRIN:
|251129-F-OE100-1313
|Resolution:
|3070x2047
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
