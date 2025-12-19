U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Garcia, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for takeoff before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9458661
|VIRIN:
|251129-F-OE100-1051
|Resolution:
|3065x2043
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.