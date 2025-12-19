U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron review flight forms for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9458658
|VIRIN:
|251129-F-OE100-1033
|Resolution:
|3752x1656
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.