74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron review flight forms for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft ­­­­­­before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)