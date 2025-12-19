(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 5 of 7]

    74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The A-10 conducts operations across the AOR to provide close air support and combat airpower as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 07:22
    Photo ID: 9458662
    VIRIN: 251129-F-OE100-1451
    Resolution: 3585x2390
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

