A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The A-10 conducts operations across the AOR to provide close air support and combat airpower as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9458662
|VIRIN:
|251129-F-OE100-1451
|Resolution:
|3585x2390
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.