74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Garcia, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, ­­­­­­­performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to provide rapid global mobility and persistent aerial refueling support for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)