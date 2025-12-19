A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, reunites with family members following a redeployment ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the unit’s deployment in support of global air and missile defense missions.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
