(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, embraces a family member during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The event celebrated the safe return of Soldiers and the sacrifices made by military families throughout the deployment.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9458328
    VIRIN: 251219-A-HH664-1182
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery