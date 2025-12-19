A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, embraces a family member during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The event celebrated the safe return of Soldiers and the sacrifices made by military families throughout the deployment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9458328
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-HH664-1182
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
