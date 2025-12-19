A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber, commanding general of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, greets a Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery upon the unit’s return to Fort Bliss at Biggs Army Airfield, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The welcome marked the completion of the unit’s overseas operations in support of air and missile defense missions.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)