U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber, commanding general of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, greets a Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery upon the unit’s return to Fort Bliss at Biggs Army Airfield, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The welcome marked the completion of the unit’s overseas operations in support of air and missile defense missions.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9458326
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-HH664-6772
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.