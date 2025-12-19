(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 3 of 5]

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. John R. Kirchgessner, commander of the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, greets a Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery upon the unit’s return to Fort Bliss at Biggs Army Airfield, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The welcome marked the completion of the unit’s overseas operations in support of air and missile defense missions.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9458327
    VIRIN: 251219-A-HH664-3428
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, US
