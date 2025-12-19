A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. John R. Kirchgessner, commander of the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, greets a Soldier assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery upon the unit’s return to Fort Bliss at Biggs Army Airfield, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The welcome marked the completion of the unit’s overseas operations in support of air and missile defense missions.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)