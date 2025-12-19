A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, disembark an aircraft upon returning from deployment at Biggs Army Airfield, Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The redeployment marked the unit’s return following months of supporting air and missile defense operations overseas.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)