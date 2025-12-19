(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to A/2 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, disembark an aircraft upon returning from deployment at Biggs Army Airfield, Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The redeployment marked the unit’s return following months of supporting air and missile defense operations overseas.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9458325
    VIRIN: 251219-A-HH664-5975
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss
    A/2 THAAD Soldiers Return Home to Fort Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery