    Texas Flooding Response [Image 7 of 7]

    Texas Flooding Response

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Guardsmen stand united with our response partners and neighbors —proving that resilience, competence, and compassion are more than words—they’re who we are.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 9458311
    VIRIN: 250705-O-PW729-8183
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 708.55 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Flooding Response [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas Flooding Response
    147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster
    147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster
    General Support Aviation Battalion joins Central Texas flood response
    Texas Flooding Response
    Texas Task Force 1, Army National Guard assist Kerr County engineers in aerial flood damage assessment
    Texas Flooding Response

    #flooding
    #TexasNationalGuard
    #texas

