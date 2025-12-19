Texas Guardsmen stand united with our response partners and neighbors —proving that resilience, competence, and compassion are more than words—they’re who we are.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9458311
|VIRIN:
|250705-O-PW729-8183
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|708.55 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Flooding Response [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.