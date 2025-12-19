147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class JJ Houlton of Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Marco Hernandez of the 147th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct rescue and recovery searches in response to disastrous flooding in Kerrville, Texas June 10, 2025. The Texas National Guard deployed multiple units to assist local authorities in the wake of the Central Texas floods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)