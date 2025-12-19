Texas Task Force 1, Army National Guard assist Kerr County engineers in aerial flood damage assessment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matt Geller, a member of A&M Texas Task Force 1, embraces a Kerr County engineer following a flood damage assessment flight aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk operated by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Jones of Charlie Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility June 9, 2025. The mission supported efforts to evaluate flood level indicators and assess infrastructure damage for future flood zone identification in response to the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)