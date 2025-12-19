(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas Task Force 1, Army National Guard assist Kerr County engineers in aerial flood damage assessment

    Texas Task Force 1, Army National Guard assist Kerr County engineers in aerial flood damage assessment

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    Matt Geller, a member of A&M Texas Task Force 1, embraces a Kerr County engineer following a flood damage assessment flight aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk operated by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Jones of Charlie Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility June 9, 2025. The mission supported efforts to evaluate flood level indicators and assess infrastructure damage for future flood zone identification in response to the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 9458310
    VIRIN: 250705-O-PW729-2039
    Resolution: 6264x5504
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Task Force 1, Army National Guard assist Kerr County engineers in aerial flood damage assessment [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #flooding
    #TexasNationalGuard
    #texas

