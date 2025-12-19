147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Hunter Buchmeyer, left, and Staff Sgt. Marco Hernandez, right, 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, communicate with the 147th Attack Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper drone to identify points of interest during search and recovery operations in response to the Central Texas flood disaster June 10, 2025. The Texas Air National Guard supported local and state agencies following severe flooding across the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)