    147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster [Image 3 of 7]

    147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    Senior Airman Hunter Buchmeyer, left, and Staff Sgt. Marco Hernandez, right, 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, communicate with the 147th Attack Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper drone to identify points of interest during search and recovery operations in response to the Central Texas flood disaster June 10, 2025. The Texas Air National Guard supported local and state agencies following severe flooding across the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 9458307
    VIRIN: 250705-O-PW729-2416
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #flooding
    #TexasNationalGuard
    #texas

