Senior Airman Hunter Buchmeyer, left, and Staff Sgt. Marco Hernandez, right, 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, communicate with the 147th Attack Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper drone to identify points of interest during search and recovery operations in response to the Central Texas flood disaster June 10, 2025. The Texas Air National Guard supported local and state agencies following severe flooding across the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9458307
|VIRIN:
|250705-O-PW729-2416
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 147th ASOS conducts rescue and recovery operations following Central Texas flood disaster [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.