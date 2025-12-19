General Support Aviation Battalion joins Central Texas flood response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Mark Bachelor, Bravo Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, surveys flood-affected areas from the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook during military response operations in Kerrville, Texas, June 9, 2025. The Texas Army National Guard provided aerial support to assist with search, rescue, and damage assessment following widespread flooding across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)