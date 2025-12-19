Sgt. Mark Bachelor, Bravo Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, surveys flood-affected areas from the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook during military response operations in Kerrville, Texas, June 9, 2025. The Texas Army National Guard provided aerial support to assist with search, rescue, and damage assessment following widespread flooding across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9458308
|VIRIN:
|250705-O-PW729-8341
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|9.28 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Support Aviation Battalion joins Central Texas flood response [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.