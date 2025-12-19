82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron attend to a casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training enhanced the team’s ability to provide rapid medical response and casualty evacuation in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|12.17.2025
|12.22.2025 07:19
|9456914
|251217-F-XY111-1121
|5707x3716
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|3
|1
