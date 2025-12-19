(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier [Image 13 of 13]

    82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron attend to a casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training enhanced the team’s ability to provide rapid medical response and casualty evacuation in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 07:19
    Photo ID: 9456914
    VIRIN: 251217-F-XY111-1121
    Resolution: 5707x3716
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

