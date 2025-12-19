82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy personnel apply simulated medical treatment to a patient during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training enhanced the team’s ability to provide rapid medical response and casualty evacuation in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)