82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron provides simulated medical treatment on a medical training mannequin during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training enhanced the team’s ability to provide rapid medical response and casualty evacuation in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)