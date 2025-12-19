82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron uses a rope to lower a casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training strengthened coordination with the expeditionary medical facility and exercised communication channels critical to supporting installation emergency response operations in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)