82nd EQRS conducts integrated medical response training at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Navy personnel look over patient information during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2025. The training strengthened coordination with the expeditionary medical facility and exercised communication channels critical to supporting installation emergency response operations in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)