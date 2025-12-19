379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, changes an air filter in a truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Filter changes are one of many services done as preventative maintenance measures, keeping vehicles running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)