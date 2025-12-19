379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, unscrews a truck's air filter box within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. The Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team performs scheduled maintenance on all vehicles on base, ensuring every unit has an operable vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)