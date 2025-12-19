U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Winter, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, changes the oil in a service truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. The Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team performs scheduled maintenance to keep vehicles from requiring more in-depth repairs and replacements, cutting down on cost and manpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
This work, 379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.