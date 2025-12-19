379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Winter, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, changes the oil in a service truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. The Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team performs scheduled maintenance to keep vehicles from requiring more in-depth repairs and replacements, cutting down on cost and manpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)