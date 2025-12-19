(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team [Image 2 of 7]

    379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Winter, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, changes the oil in a service truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. The Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team performs scheduled maintenance to keep vehicles from requiring more in-depth repairs and replacements, cutting down on cost and manpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 05:09
    Photo ID: 9456836
    VIRIN: 251208-F-PQ421-1015
    Resolution: 5684x3782
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    AFCENT
    ELRS
    maintenance
    vehicle maintenance
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    preventative inspection

