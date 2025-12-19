379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Winter, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, changes the oil in a service truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. Oil changes promote engine life longevity and prevent high cost repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)