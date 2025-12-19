379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, inspects a truck tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. Tire inspections ensure all the components within are working as intended and find any issues before they worsen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)