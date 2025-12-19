U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, inspects a truck tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2025. Tire inspections ensure all the components within are working as intended and find any issues before they worsen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9456840
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-PQ421-1086
|Resolution:
|5697x3790
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Logistics Readiness Squadron develops the Preventative Maintenance and Inspection team [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.