Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Hopkins (left), commanding officer of Fleet Activities Yokosuka, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Colon, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels equipment maintenance supervisor at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Colon was recognized for his role in the rapid execution of a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission, highlighting joint force integration and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)