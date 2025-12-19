From the left, U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Hopkins, commanding officer of Fleet Activities Yokosuka, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Ferguson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center supervisor, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Ferguson’s actions supported time-sensitive logistical requirements during a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission, reinforcing joint readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9456754
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-BT644-1220
|Resolution:
|4848x3226
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.