Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

From the left, U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Hopkins, commanding officer of Fleet Activities Yokosuka, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Ferguson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center supervisor, at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Ferguson’s actions supported time-sensitive logistical requirements during a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission, reinforcing joint readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)