Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals rest on display during an awards ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The medals were presented to two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron in recognition of their exceptional performance supporting a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission through rapid logistical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)