    Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support [Image 3 of 4]

    Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals rest on display during an awards ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The medals were presented to two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron in recognition of their exceptional performance supporting a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission through rapid logistical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9456755
    VIRIN: 251219-F-BT644-1213
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base

