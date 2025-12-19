(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

    Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Ferguson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center supervisor, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Colon, fuels equipment maintenance supervisor, 374th LRS, pose for a photo at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Ferguson and Colon were recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their rapid-response support during a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission, demonstrating joint interoperability and logistical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 01:19
    VIRIN: 251219-F-BT644-1206
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base

