Yokota POL Airmen Receive Decorations for Joint Operations Support

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Ferguson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center supervisor, and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Colon, fuels equipment maintenance supervisor, 374th LRS, pose for a photo at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Ferguson and Colon were recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their rapid-response support during a high-visibility distinguished visitor mission, demonstrating joint interoperability and logistical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)