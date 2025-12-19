Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mongolian Soldier receives his campaign cover from U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Christopher D. Buch, Drill Instructor School East First Sergeant, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. Though not a Marine, he completed Drill Instructor School and earned his campaign cover alongside the 66 other graduates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)