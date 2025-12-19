(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A Mongolian Soldier receives his campaign cover from U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Christopher D. Buch, Drill Instructor School East First Sergeant, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. Though not a Marine, he completed Drill Instructor School and earned his campaign cover alongside the 66 other graduates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9455912
    VIRIN: 251217-M-BL112-1095
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor
    MCRD PI
    DISC
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery