    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 4 of 8]

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines attending the graduation of Drill Instructor School class 1-26 listen and watch during the ceremony on Marine Corps Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. To become a drill instructor, qualified Marines must first attend and graduate from Drill Instructor School, an 11-week course designed to develop their leadership and abilities so they can successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 13:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

