Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

U.S. Marines attending the graduation of Drill Instructor School class 1-26 listen and watch during the ceremony on Marine Corps Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. To become a drill instructor, qualified Marines must first attend and graduate from Drill Instructor School, an 11-week course designed to develop their leadership and abilities so they can successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)