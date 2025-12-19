U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Donte M. Compton walks through an audience on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. To become a drill instructor, qualified Marines must first attend and graduate from Drill Instructor School, an 11-week course designed to develop their leadership and abilities so they can successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2025 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9455911
|VIRIN:
|251217-M-BL112-1080
|Resolution:
|3052x4959
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.