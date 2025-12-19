(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 2 of 8]

    VIRIN:
    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    1. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and family members listen to the guest speaker at the graduation of Drill Instructor School class 1-26 on Marine Corps Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. To become a drill instructor, qualified Marines must first attend and graduate from Drill Instructor School, an 11-week course designed to develop their leadership and abilities so they can successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9455907
    VIRIN: 251217-M-BL112-1050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

