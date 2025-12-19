(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 5 of 8]

    Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines stand on stage in front of an audience during the graduation of Drill Instructor School class 1-26 on Marine Corps Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. To become a drill instructor, qualified Marines must first attend and graduate from Drill Instructor School, an 11-week course designed to develop their leadership and abilities so they can successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School 1-26 Graduates on Parris Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor
    MCRD PI
    DISC
    Marines
    USMC

