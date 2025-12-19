U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Sydne Watts, a financial management officer with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Volleyball Coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches, play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament present by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The Volleyball Coaches Tournament features coaches playing alongside U.S. Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during the AVCA Convention.