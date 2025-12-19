(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Hana Lathrop 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Sydne Watts, a financial management officer with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Volleyball Coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches, play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament present by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The Volleyball Coaches Tournament features coaches playing alongside U.S. Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during the AVCA Convention.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 9455859
    VIRIN: 251219-M-WC809-1423
    Resolution: 7100x4736
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Hana Lathrop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volleyball
    Recruiter
    Partner
    MCRC
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command
    American Volleyball Association

