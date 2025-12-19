U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Philip Beckmann the current operations officer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and volleyball coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament presented by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The coaches tournament features coaches playing alongside Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during convention.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2025 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9455856
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-WC809-1116
|Resolution:
|6244x4165
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Hana Lathrop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.