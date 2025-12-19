U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, an officer procurement officer with the Western Recruiting Region, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Chelsea Lucas, judge advocate with Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and volleyball coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament presented by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The coaches tournament features coaches playing alongside Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during convention.