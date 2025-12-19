U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Dominee Curry, an officer selection officer with the Officer Selection Team Norfolk, Virginia, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, an officer procurement officer with the Western Recruiting Region, and volleyball coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament presented by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The tournament features coaches playing alongside Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during the AVCA Convention.