U.S. Marines and AVCA Coaches Compete in Kansas City Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Philip Beckmann the current operations officer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and volleyball coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association play in the AVCA Coaches Tournament presented by the Marines in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 19, 2025. The coaches tournament features coaches playing alongside Marines in a competitive, team-building exhibition during convention.