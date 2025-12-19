Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) NPS President retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, right, celebrates NPS’ outgoing Acting Provost Jim Newman during the Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Dec 19. Newman, a former NASA astronaut and longtime NPS Space Systems Academic Group chair, retires following 40 years of distinguished federal service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)