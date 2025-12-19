(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) NPS President retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, right, celebrates NPS’ outgoing Acting Provost Jim Newman during the Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Dec 19. Newman, a former NASA astronaut and longtime NPS Space Systems Academic Group chair, retires following 40 years of distinguished federal service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 18:09
    Photo ID: 9455390
    VIRIN: 251219-N-FA490-1430
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

