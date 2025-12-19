MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) NPS President retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, right, celebrates NPS’ outgoing Acting Provost Jim Newman during the Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Dec 19. Newman, a former NASA astronaut and longtime NPS Space Systems Academic Group chair, retires following 40 years of distinguished federal service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 18:09
|Photo ID:
|9455390
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-FA490-1430
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS' Fall Quarter Graduates
