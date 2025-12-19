Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations and a Naval Postgraduate School alumnus, receives the NPS Distinguished Alumnus Award from university president, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, during the NPS Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Dec 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Katherine Eldridge)