Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates

MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Adm. James Kilby, vice chief of naval operations and a Naval Postgraduate School alumnus, addresses graduates during the NPS Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Dec 19. Kilby served as guest of honor and commencement speaker during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)
