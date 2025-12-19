Vice Chief, Distinguished Alumnus Adm. James Kilby Celebrates NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduates

MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2025) Naval Postgraduate School faculty and students assemble in King Hall during the NPS Fall Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Dec 19. The ceremony, with commencement speaker Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby, celebrated the award of advanced degrees in defense-focused disciplines to 295 graduates representing the naval services, Joint Force, and U.S. allies and partners worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)
