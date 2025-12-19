Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, speaks with Mike Durler, KHII radio general manager, during the Holloman Holidays event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. Ethridge continued the annual tradition of base leaders joining the family of a deployed service member to light the chapel tree, symbolizing the support those families continue to have during the holiday season and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)