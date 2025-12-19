Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel McClellan, 49th Wing chaplain, left, delivers the invocation ahead of a tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony is the main feature of the Holloman Holidays event that includes community vendors, skating rink, holiday-themed photo opportunities and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9455201
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-OP366-1006
|Resolution:
|4895x3257
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
