Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel McClellan, 49th Wing chaplain, left, delivers the invocation ahead of a tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony is the main feature of the Holloman Holidays event that includes community vendors, skating rink, holiday-themed photo opportunities and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)